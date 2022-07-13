How to Watch Scott Brown at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Scott Brown of Aiken South Carolina chips onto the 14th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Brown hits the links July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club after a 54th-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in the last tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Scott Brown at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Brown's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Brown has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Brown has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

The last time he competed at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021, Brown failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 54 -9 $8,584 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +12 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 51 -5 $17,356 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0

