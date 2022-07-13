How to Watch Scott Brown at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scott Brown hits the links July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club after a 54th-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in the last tournament he appeared in.
How to Watch Scott Brown at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Brown's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Brown has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Brown has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- The last time he competed at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021, Brown failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
54
-9
$8,584
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+12
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
51
-5
$17,356
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)