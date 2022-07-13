How to Watch Scott Hend at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 20, 2020; Mexico City, MEX; Scott Hend plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the WGC - Mexico Championship golf tournament at Club de Golf Chapultepec. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Hend will take to the links at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California for the 2022 Barracuda Championship from July 14-17.

How to Watch Scott Hend at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Hend's Statistics

Over his last four rounds, Hend has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

He has not finished any of his last four rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Hend has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last four rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +9 $0

