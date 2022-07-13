How to Watch Scott Jamieson at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scott Jamieson will play in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) from July 14-17.
How to Watch Scott Jamieson at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Jamieson's Statistics
- Jamieson has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Jamieson has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
54
-9
$8,584
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)