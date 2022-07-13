How to Watch Scott Piercy at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scott Piercy looks to improve upon his third-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) July 14-17.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Piercy's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Piercy has finished below par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Piercy has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- The last time Piercy played this course (2021), he finished third.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+3
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
21
-6
$94,830
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
