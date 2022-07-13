How to Watch Scott Piercy at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Scott Piercy hits his tee shot on the 6th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Piercy looks to improve upon his third-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) July 14-17.

How to Watch Scott Piercy at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Piercy's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Piercy has finished below par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Piercy has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

The last time Piercy played this course (2021), he finished third.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +3 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 21 -6 $94,830 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0

Regional restrictions apply.