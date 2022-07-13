How to Watch Scott Vincent at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 The Open Championship is underway, and Scott Vincent is in 13th position with a score of -3.
How to Watch Scott Vincent at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Vincent's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Vincent has finished below par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last nine rounds, Vincent has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
October 21-24
ZOZO Championship
66
+9
$18,109
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
