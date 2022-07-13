How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 13, 2022; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Scott Scheffler with his tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 The Open Championship is underway, and Scottie Scheffler is in fifth position with a score of -4.

How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Scheffler's Statistics

Scheffler has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last seven rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Scheffler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +5 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 13 -10 $159,775 June 16-19 U.S. Open 2 -5 $1,557,687 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 18 -7 $123,975

