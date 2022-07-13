How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 The Open Championship is underway, and Scottie Scheffler is in fifth position with a score of -4.
How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Scheffler's Statistics
- Scheffler has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Scheffler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+5
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
June 16-19
U.S. Open
2
-5
$1,557,687
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
18
-7
$123,975
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)