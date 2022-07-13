How to Watch Seamus Power at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 The Open Championship is underway, and Seamus Power is in 77th position with a score of +1.
How to Watch Seamus Power at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Power's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Power has finished below par twice, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Power has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 16-19
U.S. Open
12
+1
$347,058
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+4
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
9
-1
$357,813
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV