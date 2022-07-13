How to Watch Sean Crocker at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sean Crocker enters play July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at The Renaissance Club after a 66th-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open in the last tournament he appeared in.
How to Watch Sean Crocker at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Crocker's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Crocker has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Crocker has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
66
+8
$17,168
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+18
$0

