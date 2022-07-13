How to Watch Sean Crocker at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Sean Crocker lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Crocker enters play July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at The Renaissance Club after a 66th-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open in the last tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Sean Crocker at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Crocker's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Crocker has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Crocker has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 66 +8 $17,168 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +18 $0

Regional restrictions apply.