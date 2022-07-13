How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 10, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Sean O'Hair plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course July 14-17, Sean O'Hair will look to improve upon his last performance in the Barracuda Championship. In 2021, he shot -14 and finished ninth at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV

O'Hair's Statistics

O'Hair has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

O'Hair has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

In 2021, O'Hair's last time competing at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood), he placed ninth in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 8 -17 $100,825 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 64 +5 $18,531 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 50 -4 $9,195 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -2 $0

