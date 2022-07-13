Skip to main content

How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 10, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Sean O'Hair plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course July 14-17, Sean O'Hair will look to improve upon his last performance in the Barracuda Championship. In 2021, he shot -14 and finished ninth at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the Barracuda Championship

  • Date: July 14-17, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Truckee, California
  • Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

O'Hair's Statistics

  • O'Hair has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
  • O'Hair has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
  • In 2021, O'Hair's last time competing at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood), he placed ninth in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

8

-17

$100,825

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

-1

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

64

+5

$18,531

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

50

-4

$9,195

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

MC

-2

$0

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Barracuda Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
