How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course July 14-17, Sean O'Hair will look to improve upon his last performance in the Barracuda Championship. In 2021, he shot -14 and finished ninth at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
O'Hair's Statistics
- O'Hair has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- O'Hair has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
- In 2021, O'Hair's last time competing at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood), he placed ninth in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
8
-17
$100,825
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
64
+5
$18,531
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
50
-4
$9,195
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
