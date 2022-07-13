How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Sebastian Munoz is in 77th position with a score of +1.
How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Munoz's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Munoz has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.
- Munoz has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+4
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
25
-5
$71,485
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
48
+3
$22,092
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
