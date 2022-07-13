How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 12, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Sebastian Munoz hits his tee shot at the second hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Sebastian Munoz is in 77th position with a score of +1.

How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

St Andrews Links (Old Course) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Munoz's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Munoz has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.

Munoz has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +4 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 25 -5 $71,485 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 48 +3 $22,092

Regional restrictions apply.