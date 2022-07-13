How to Watch Sergio Garcia at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Sergio Garcia is in 119th position with a score of +3.
How to Watch Sergio Garcia at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Garcia's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Garcia has finished one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last five rounds, Garcia has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+7
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
21
E
$98,100
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
23
+3
$138,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
