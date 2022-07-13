How to Watch Seth Reeves at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

July 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Seth Reeves hits out of the sand on the 1st hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Seth Reeves hits the links July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club following a 27th-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Seth Reeves at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Reeves' Statistics

Reeves has carded an under-par score in seven straight rounds while also finishing seven straight with a better-than-average score.

Reeves has finished below par seven times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Reeves has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 27 -13 $21,909 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 66 -1 $15,123 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +10 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 69 -10 $18,564

Regional restrictions apply.