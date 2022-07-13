How to Watch Seth Reeves at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Seth Reeves hits the links July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club following a 27th-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in the last competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Seth Reeves at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Reeves' Statistics
- Reeves has carded an under-par score in seven straight rounds while also finishing seven straight with a better-than-average score.
- Reeves has finished below par seven times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Reeves has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
66
-1
$15,123
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+10
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
69
-10
$18,564
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)