Seung-Yul Noh hits the links July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club after a 41st-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in the last tournament he played.
How to Watch Seung-Yul Noh at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Noh's Statistics
- Noh will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.
- Noh has carded four straight under-par rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Noh has finished below par nine times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Noh has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
41
-12
$13,505
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
