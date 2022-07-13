How to Watch Seung-Yul Noh at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 8, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Seung-Yul Noh plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Seung-Yul Noh hits the links July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club after a 41st-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in the last tournament he played.

How to Watch Seung-Yul Noh at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Noh's Statistics

Noh will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.

Noh has carded four straight under-par rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Noh has finished below par nine times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Noh has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 41 -12 $13,505 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 43 -8 $21,975 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +3 $0

Regional restrictions apply.