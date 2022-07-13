How to Watch Shane Lowry at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 The Open Championship is underway, and Shane Lowry is in 55th position with a score of E.
How to Watch Shane Lowry at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Lowry's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Lowry has finished below par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Lowry has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
10
-9
$219,675
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
32
+1
$68,520
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
