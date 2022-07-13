How to Watch Shaun Norris at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Shaun Norris looks on from the eleventh hold during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Shaun Norris is in 101st position with a score of +2.

How to Watch Shaun Norris at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Norris' Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Norris has finished three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last seven rounds, Norris has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +8 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 71 +12 $24,250 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -2 $0 October 21-24 ZOZO Championship 39 +2 $40,397

