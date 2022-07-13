How to Watch Shaun Norris at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Shaun Norris is in 101st position with a score of +2.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Norris' Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Norris has finished three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last seven rounds, Norris has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+8
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
71
+12
$24,250
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-2
$0
October 21-24
ZOZO Championship
39
+2
$40,397
