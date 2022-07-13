How to Watch Shugo Imahira at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 13, 2020; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Shugo Imahira plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Shugo Imahira is in 152nd position, with a score of +8, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Shugo Imahira at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Imahira's Statistics

Imahira has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last nine rounds.

Over his last nine rounds, Imahira has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings October 21-24 ZOZO Championship 18 -2 $118,718

