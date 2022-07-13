How to Watch Shugo Imahira at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Shugo Imahira is in 152nd position, with a score of +8, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Shugo Imahira at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Imahira's Statistics
- Imahira has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Imahira has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
October 21-24
ZOZO Championship
18
-2
$118,718
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
