Jul 11, 2022; St. Andrews, Fife, SCT; Si Woo Kim (left) and Kevin Na share a laugh on the 4th hole tee box during a practice round for the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Si Woo Kim is in 13th position, with a score of -3, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Kim's Statistics

Kim has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Kim has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +7 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 13 -3 $221,400

