How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Stephan Jaeger finished 42nd in the Barracuda Championship in 2021, shooting a -5 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 14-17 at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Jaeger's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Jaeger has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Jaeger has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- In 2021, Jaeger's last time competing at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood), he placed 42nd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+6
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+7
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
