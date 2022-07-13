How to Watch Stewart Cink at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Stewart Cink is in 146th position with a score of +6.
How to Watch Stewart Cink at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Cink's Statistics
- Cink has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last nine rounds.
- Cink has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
24
E
$72,254
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
53
-3
$20,003
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+8
$0
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
