How to Watch Stewart Cink at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Stewart Cink plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Stewart Cink is in 146th position with a score of +6.

How to Watch Stewart Cink at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Cink's Statistics

Cink has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last nine rounds.

Cink has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 24 E $72,254 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 53 -3 $20,003 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +8 $0

