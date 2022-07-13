How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 11, 2022; Scottsdale Arizona, USA; Sahith Theegala, Etienne Papineau and Kang Sung-hoon make their way ip the 18th fairway during Round 2 at the WM Phoenix Open. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-The Republic Pga Phoenix Open

Sung-Hoon Kang tries for better results in the 2022 Barracuda Championship having failed to make the cut at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021.

How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Kang's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Kang has finished below par twice.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Kang has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

The last time he competed at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021, Kang missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -3 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +4 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +7 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +7 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.