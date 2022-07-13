How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Sung jae Im hits his drive on the 15th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Sung-Jae Im is in 35th position with a score of -1.

How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Im's Statistics

Im has finished below par once and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Im has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +7 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 10 -4 $303,000 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300

