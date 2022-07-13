How to Watch Takumi Kanaya at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 18, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Takumi Kanaya writes in his yardage book on the 13th tee during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Takumi Kanaya is in 101st position, with a score of +2, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Takumi Kanaya at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

St Andrews Links (Old Course) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Kanaya's Statistics

Over his last five rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Kanaya has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +13 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +6 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +5 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +4 $0

Regional restrictions apply.