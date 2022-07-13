How to Watch Takumi Kanaya at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Takumi Kanaya is in 101st position, with a score of +2, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Takumi Kanaya at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Kanaya's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Kanaya has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+13
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+6
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+5
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
