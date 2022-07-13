How to Watch Talor Gooch at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Talor Gooch is in fifth position, with a score of -4, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Talor Gooch at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Gooch's Statistics
- Gooch has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Gooch has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
May 19-22
PGA Championship
20
+1
$191,250
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)