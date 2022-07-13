How to Watch Talor Gooch at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Talor Gooch plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Talor Gooch is in fifth position, with a score of -4, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Talor Gooch at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

St Andrews Links (Old Course) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Gooch's Statistics

Gooch has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last seven rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Gooch has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 27 E $56,333 May 19-22 PGA Championship 20 +1 $191,250 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0

