How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Taylor Moore will play July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California. In his most recent tournament he placed 21st in the Barbasol Championship, shooting -14 at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Moore's Statistics
- Moore has made the cut in three straight events.
- Moore has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Moore has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
21
-14
$37,308
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
24
-11
$57,865
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
56
-2
$19,007
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+8
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+7
$0
