How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Taylor Moore stretches on the 11th fairway during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Moore will play July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California. In his most recent tournament he placed 21st in the Barbasol Championship, shooting -14 at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Moore's Statistics

Moore has made the cut in three straight events.

Moore has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Moore has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 21 -14 $37,308 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 24 -11 $57,865 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 56 -2 $19,007 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +8 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +7 $0

