How to Watch Taylor Pendrith at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 13th in this tournament a year ago, Taylor Pendrith has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California July 14-17.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Pendrith's Statistics
- Pendrith will look to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Pendrith has carded an under-par score in six straight rounds while also finishing three straight with a better-than-average score.
- Pendrith has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Pendrith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- In 2021, Pendrith's last time competing at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood), he placed 13th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
13
-16
$64,354
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
42
+7
$37,464
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
25
+1
$62,800
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
