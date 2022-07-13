How to Watch Taylor Pendrith at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 18, 2022; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Taylor Pendrith hits from the eighteenth tee during the second round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 13th in this tournament a year ago, Taylor Pendrith has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California July 14-17.

How to Watch Taylor Pendrith at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Pendrith's Statistics

Pendrith will look to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Pendrith has carded an under-par score in six straight rounds while also finishing three straight with a better-than-average score.

Pendrith has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Pendrith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In 2021, Pendrith's last time competing at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood), he placed 13th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 13 -16 $64,354 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 13 -6 $327,222 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 42 +7 $37,464 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 25 +1 $62,800 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +3 $0

