Ted Potter Jr starts play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2022 Barracuda Championship after failing to make the cut in the tournament a year ago at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood).
How to Watch Ted Potter Jr at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Potter Jr's Statistics
- Potter Jr has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Potter Jr has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
- Potter Jr struggled, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2020
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+7
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+10
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+13
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+3
$0
