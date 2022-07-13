How to Watch Ted Potter Jr at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 15, 2021; McKinney, Texas, USA; Ted Potter, Jr. plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Ted Potter Jr starts play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2022 Barracuda Championship after failing to make the cut in the tournament a year ago at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood).

How to Watch Ted Potter Jr at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Potter Jr's Statistics

Potter Jr has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Potter Jr has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Potter Jr struggled, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2020

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -1 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +7 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +10 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +13 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +3 $0

