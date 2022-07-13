How to Watch Thomas Detry at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Thomas Detry is in 27th position with a score of -2.
How to Watch Thomas Detry at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Detry's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Detry has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last nine rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Over his last nine rounds, Detry has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
10
-2
$155,336
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
15
-10
$56,425
November 4- 7
World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
22
-12
$69,480
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
22
-7
$57,363
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
