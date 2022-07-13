How to Watch Thomas Pieters at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 The Open Championship is underway, and Thomas Pieters is in 119th position with a score of +3.
How to Watch Thomas Pieters at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Pieters' Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Pieters has finished below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last nine rounds.
- Pieters has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
27
+5
$127,002
May 19-22
PGA Championship
71
+12
$24,250
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+15
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
