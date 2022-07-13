How to Watch Tiger Woods at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 The Open Championship is underway, and Tiger Woods is in 146th position with a score of +6.
How to Watch Tiger Woods at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Woods' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Woods has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Woods has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+12
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
47
+13
$43,500
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)