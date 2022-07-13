How to Watch Tom Lewis at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2021; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Tom Lewis hits a fairway shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Lewis hits the links in the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 coming off a 50th-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in his most recent tournament.

How to Watch Tom Lewis at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Lewis' Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Lewis has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Lewis has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds.

In his last appearance at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021, Lewis placed 54th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 50 -10 $9,195 August 12-15 Wyndham Championship MC +7 $0 August 5- 8 Barracuda Championship 54 -4 $8,155 July 22-25 3M Open 67 E $13,794 July 15-18 Barbasol Championship 40 -11 $14,875

