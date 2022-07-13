How to Watch Tom Lewis at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tom Lewis hits the links in the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 coming off a 50th-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch Tom Lewis at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Lewis' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lewis has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Lewis has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds.
- In his last appearance at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021, Lewis placed 54th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
50
-10
$9,195
August 12-15
Wyndham Championship
MC
+7
$0
August 5- 8
Barracuda Championship
54
-4
$8,155
July 22-25
3M Open
67
E
$13,794
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
40
-11
$14,875
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
