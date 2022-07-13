How to Watch Tommy Fleetwood at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 The Open Championship is underway, and Tommy Fleetwood is in 55th position with a score of E.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Fleetwood's Statistics
- Fleetwood has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last nine rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last nine rounds, Fleetwood has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
4
-4
$356,348
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
35
+1
$41,832
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
