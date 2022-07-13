How to Watch Tommy Gainey at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tommy Gainey seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Barracuda Championship. He took 61st at the par-72 Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2019.
How to Watch Tommy Gainey at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Gainey's Statistics
- Gainey has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Gainey has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
E
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
51
-7
$16,880
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+6
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+3
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
51
-5
$17,356
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
