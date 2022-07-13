How to Watch Tommy Gainey at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Tommy Gainey watches his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Gainey seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Barracuda Championship. He took 61st at the par-72 Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2019.

How to Watch Tommy Gainey at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Gainey's Statistics

Gainey has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Gainey has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC E $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 51 -7 $16,880 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +6 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +3 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 51 -5 $17,356

Regional restrictions apply.