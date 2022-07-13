How to Watch Tony Finau at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tony Finau is in 77th position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Tony Finau at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Finau's Statistics
- Finau has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Finau has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
2
-17
$948,300
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
4
-7
$353,500
