How to Watch Tony Finau at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 14, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Tony Finau tees off on the third hole during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Finau is in 77th position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Tony Finau at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Finau's Statistics

Finau has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last seven rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Finau has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 13 -10 $159,775 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 2 -17 $948,300 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 4 -7 $353,500

