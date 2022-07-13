How to Watch Trey Mullinax at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 10, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Trey Mullinax plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

After the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Trey Mullinax is in 35th position with a score of -1.

How to Watch Trey Mullinax at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Mullinax's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Mullinax has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last seven rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last seven rounds, Mullinax has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 1 -25 $666,000 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 69 +6 $18,009

