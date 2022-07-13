How to Watch Trey Mullinax at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Trey Mullinax is in 35th position with a score of -1.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Mullinax's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Mullinax has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last seven rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.
- Over his last seven rounds, Mullinax has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
1
-25
$666,000
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
69
+6
$18,009
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
