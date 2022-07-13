How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Tyrrell Hatton plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrrell Hatton is in 27th position, with a score of -2, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Hatton's Statistics

Over his last nine rounds, Hatton has finished below par twice, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hatton has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last nine rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 24 E $72,254 June 16-19 U.S. Open 56 +13 $38,511 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +8 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 13 E $253,750

