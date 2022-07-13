How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tyrrell Hatton is in 27th position, with a score of -2, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Hatton's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Hatton has finished below par twice, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hatton has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last nine rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
24
E
$72,254
June 16-19
U.S. Open
56
+13
$38,511
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+8
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
