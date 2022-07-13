How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Vaughn Taylor looks to show better in the 2022 Barracuda Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2021 when he missed the cut.
How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Location: Truckee, California
Taylor's Statistics
- Taylor has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Taylor has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Taylor did not play well, missing the cut the last time he golfed Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
48
E
$22,568
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
73
-9
$17,927
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
