Jul 8, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Vaughn Taylor plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Vaughn Taylor looks to show better in the 2022 Barracuda Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2021 when he missed the cut.

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Taylor's Statistics

Taylor has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Taylor has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Taylor did not play well, missing the cut the last time he golfed Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 48 E $22,568 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 73 -9 $17,927 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0

