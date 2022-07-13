How to Watch Victor Perez at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 The Open Championship is underway, and Victor Perez is in 35th position with a score of -1.
How to Watch Victor Perez at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Perez's Statistics
- Perez has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Perez has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+9
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
55
-3
$8,658
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)