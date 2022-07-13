How to Watch Viktor Hovland at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Viktor Hovland is in fifth position with a score of -4.
How to Watch Viktor Hovland at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Hovland's Statistics
- Hovland has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last five rounds.
- Hovland has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
51
+5
$29,760
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
21
-2
$98,700
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
