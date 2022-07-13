How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Vincent Whaley will compete July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California. In his most recent tournament he finished fifth in the Barbasol Championship, shooting -20 at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Whaley's Statistics
- Whaley has carded nine straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in three straight.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Whaley has finished below par nine times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Whaley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
- The last time Whaley golfed this course (2021), he placed ninth.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
5
-20
$151,700
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
