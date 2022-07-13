How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Vincent Whaley hits a shot from the 17th fairway during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Vincent Whaley will compete July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California. In his most recent tournament he finished fifth in the Barbasol Championship, shooting -20 at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Whaley's Statistics

Whaley has carded nine straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in three straight.

Over his last 10 rounds, Whaley has finished below par nine times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Whaley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

The last time Whaley golfed this course (2021), he placed ninth.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 5 -20 $151,700 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 43 -8 $21,975 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0

