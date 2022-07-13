How to Watch Webb Simpson at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Webb Simpson is in 35th position with a score of -1.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Simpson's Statistics
- Simpson has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Simpson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
How To Watch
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
