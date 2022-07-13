How to Watch Webb Simpson at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Webb Simpson of Charlotte North Carolina tees off on the 15th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

After the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Webb Simpson is in 35th position with a score of -1.

How to Watch Webb Simpson at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Simpson's Statistics

Simpson has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last seven rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Simpson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 13 -10 $159,775 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 27 E $56,333

