How to Watch Will Zalatoris at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 14, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Will Zalatoris tees off on the third hole during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Will Zalatoris is in 77th position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Will Zalatoris at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

St Andrews Links (Old Course) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Zalatoris' Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Zalatoris has finished below par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last seven rounds.

Zalatoris has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +5 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 2 -5 $1,557,687 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 5 -6 $411,600 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0

Regional restrictions apply.