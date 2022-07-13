How to Watch Will Zalatoris at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Will Zalatoris is in 77th position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Will Zalatoris at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Zalatoris' Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Zalatoris has finished below par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last seven rounds.
- Zalatoris has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+5
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
2
-5
$1,557,687
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
5
-6
$411,600
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)