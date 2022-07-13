How to Watch Wyndham Clark at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Wyndham Clark is in 35th position with a score of -1.
How to Watch Wyndham Clark at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Clark's Statistics
- Clark has finished below par five times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Clark has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
16
-1
$103,262
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
35
-7
$43,243
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
7
-10
$273,325
