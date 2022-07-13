How to Watch Wyndham Clark at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 12, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Wyndham Clark plays his tee shot at the second hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Wyndham Clark is in 35th position with a score of -1.

How to Watch Wyndham Clark at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Clark's Statistics

Clark has finished below par five times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last nine rounds.

Over his last nine rounds, Clark has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 16 -1 $103,262 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 35 -7 $43,243 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 7 -10 $273,325

