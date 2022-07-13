How to Watch Xander Schauffele at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 The Open Championship is underway, and Xander Schauffele is in 13th position with a score of -3.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Schauffele's Statistics
- Schauffele has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day three times while finishing with a top-five score four times in his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Schauffele has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day eight times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
1
-7
$1,378,143
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
1
-19
$1,494,000
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
