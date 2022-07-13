How to Watch Zach Johnson at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 The Open Championship is underway, and Zach Johnson is in 55th position with a score of E.
How to Watch Zach Johnson at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Johnson's Statistics
- Johnson has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last seven rounds, Johnson has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
60
-5
$15,904
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
23
-1
$77,700
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+11
$0
