How to Watch 2022 Open Championship, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 150th open championship from St. Andrews tees off with the final and most historic major of the year today.

The 2022 open championship is a huge milestone in the most historic event in golf history as the 150th playing takes place from where golf was invented, the old course at St. Andrew’s in Fife, Scotland. The best golf players in the world will converge onto the course to look for their first, or if they are lucky, another major win at the open championship starting today.

How to Watch 2022 Open Championship, First Round today:

Game Date: July 14, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch 2022 Open Championship, First Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

As of this writing, Rory McIlroy (+900) is the favorite to win this week in St. Andrews with Xander Shauffele (+1200) as the next best bet.

Last season, McIlroy finished tied for 46th with Schauffele tied for 26th place as they look to finish significantly better this year.

This event has not seen a repeat winner since 2012 when Ernie Els won his second open championship. Between then and now, Phil Mickelson, McIlroy, Zach Johnson, Henrik Stenson, Jordan Spieth, Francesco Molinari and Shane Lowry have won their first open championship.

Other names to watch this weekend are Louis Oosthuizen (+4000), who finished tied for third last year, and Jon Rahm (+1600), the former No. 1 player in the world, who also finished tied for third last year as he looks for his first major win since last year’s U.S. open.

The biggest names in golf are set to tee off today in the most historic golf tournament in the game.

