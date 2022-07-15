The second round of the 2022 Open Championship sees Cameron Young tee off at the top of the leaderboard today.

Through the first round of the PGA Tour’s final major tournament of the season, the 2022 Open Championship from St. Andrew’s, Cameron Young sees himself two strokes ahead of 2014 winner Rory McIlroy. The course seems to be playing well so far with several other golfers in contention and on the heels of the leaders entering today.

How to Watch 2022 Open Championship, Second Round today:

Game Date: July 15, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

The morning was full of highlights, including McIlroy knocking in a birdie from over 150 feet away and several other great moments.

Young was as steady as a cucumber in the first round, tapping in eight birdies and zero bogeys for a clean scorecard on one of the most historic golf courses in the world.

He got off to a torrid pace with birdies on four of his first six holes then paced his way to the two-stroke lead he has entering today’s second round.

It was about the same for McIlroy as he birdied the first hole, then three more in a row between five and seven to close out the front nine right there with Young. On the back nine, a bogey on hole 13 was the only blemish on his scorecard as he also tapped in three more birdies, including on the final hole of the day.

Sitting alone in third place is Cameron Smith. The Australian golfer is three strokes back at five under par after a six-birdie, one-bogey day.

Five others are tied at four under par with Viktor Hovland, Kurt Kitayama, Barclay Brown, Lee Westwood and Brad Kennedy.

Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied at three under par, Ernie Els and Jordan Spieth at two under par and John Ram at one under par all in big groups all looking to move up the leaderboard today.

