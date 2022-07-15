How to Watch Barracuda Championship, Second Round: Stream PGA live

Skip to main content

How to Watch Barracuda Championship, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second round of the Barracuda Championship has a two-way tie at the top of the leaderboard today.

With the Open Championship playing overseas, the PGA Tour locally is putting on a gimmick tournament with the Barracuda Championship. This event has a unique scoring format that creates excitement and fun around the game that rewards positive points, versus under-par and negative points for the best performances.

How to Watch Barracuda Championship, Second Round today:

Game Date: July 15, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Barracuda Championship, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The first round of the Barracuda Championship saw two players finish with 13 points and several more at 12 points with highlights across the board:

Through 18 holes, Charley Hoffman and Mark Hubbard finished tied for the lead at 13 points each.

Hoffman finished his day with seven birdies and one bogey. Each birdie in this format is worth two points while bogeys are worth one negative point. Under traditional scoring, Hoffman would be six under par and tied for the lead.

The co-leader, Hubbard began a 15 minutes of fame tour after being a last-minute replacement for Brooks Koepka at the Travelers Championship after the multiple major winner left for the LIV Tour.

Hubbard had a similar day with seven birdies and just one bogey to match Hoffman stroke for stroke.

Three more golfers finished with 12 points and an additional five with 11 points as this unique format changes up strategy and how players are approaching the course.

How To Watch

July
15
2022

Barracuda Championship, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Charley Hoffman plays a shot from the fairway of the fourth hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
