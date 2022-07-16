The third round of the Open Championship tees off Saturday morning with Cameron Smith in first with a two-shot lead.

The second round of the Open Championship was mostly dominated by stories of Tiger Woods and his tearful walk down the 18th in what could be one of his, if not his last time, playing the tournament.

How to Watch 2022 Open Championship: Third Round Today:

Match Date: July 16, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream 2022 Open Championship: Third Round on fuboTV:

While eyes were on Woods, and rightfully so, Cameron Smith quietly shot an eight-under 64 in the second round to take a two-shot lead after two rounds.

Smith is sitting at 13-under for the tournament and is followed by American Cameron Young who is at 11-under.

Young shot an eight-under in his first round but fell back a bit shooting a three-under in round two.

Rory McElroy is right behind Young at 10-under after shooting a four-under 68 on Friday. Viktor Hovland is tied with McElroy for third place after shooting a six-under in the second round.

Dustin Johnson is in fifth at nine-under par and then is followed by five other golfers at either seven or eight under for the tournament.

The course has allowed the players to shoot low scores in the first two rounds, but the weekend is when nerves start to hit and it will be interesting to see how they respond on Saturday.

