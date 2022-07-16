Skip to main content

How to Watch Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational enters the final round on Saturday with the team of Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas with a four stroke lead

The duo of Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas have put themselves in a great spot heading into the fourth and final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

How to Watch Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round Today:

Match Date: July 16, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

They come into the final round at 17-under and with a four shot lead. They came out and shot a 68 in the first round, but then blistered the course with a 61 in round two. The third round they fell back a bit, but still shot a 64 and are now just 18 holes away from claiming the championship.

The pair of Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan, though, will be looking to catch them. They currently sit in second place at 13-under. They also shot a 61 in round two, but shot a 67 in the third round and fell further behind.

They sit two shots up on two different groups and will look to fend them off, but also try and catch Kupcho and Salas.

Saturday's action should be great and you can catch it all on CBS at 4 pm EST.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
16
2022

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 8, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) reacts after advancing to third base against Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By Ben Macaluso12 seconds ago
Jul 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) celebrates after scoring during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tigers at Guardians

By Ben Macaluso12 seconds ago
pistons knicks summer league
NBA

How to Watch Pistons vs Magic: Stream NBA Summer League

By Adam Childs12 seconds ago
Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Ty France (23) hits a single and drives in two runs against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Rangers

By Ben Macaluso12 seconds ago
LACROSSE
Lacrosse

How to Watch Premier Lacrosse League All-Star Game

By Kristofer Habbas12 seconds ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
Golf

How to Watch Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round

By Adam Childs12 seconds ago
Jul 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) runs the bases for a double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Marlins: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Evan Massey12 seconds ago
May 20, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Laurie Canter plays his shot out of the bunker on to the 14th green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

How to Watch State Open of Virginia Championship

By Adam Childs12 seconds ago
Jul 12, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) rounds the bases on a three run home run in the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy