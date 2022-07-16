The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational enters the final round on Saturday with the team of Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas with a four stroke lead

The duo of Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas have put themselves in a great spot heading into the fourth and final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

How to Watch Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round Today:

Match Date: July 16, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

They come into the final round at 17-under and with a four shot lead. They came out and shot a 68 in the first round, but then blistered the course with a 61 in round two. The third round they fell back a bit, but still shot a 64 and are now just 18 holes away from claiming the championship.

The pair of Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan, though, will be looking to catch them. They currently sit in second place at 13-under. They also shot a 61 in round two, but shot a 67 in the third round and fell further behind.

They sit two shots up on two different groups and will look to fend them off, but also try and catch Kupcho and Salas.

Saturday's action should be great and you can catch it all on CBS at 4 pm EST.

