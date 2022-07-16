Skip to main content

How to Watch State Open of Virginia Championship: Second Round: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The State Open of Virginia second round tees off on Saturday with Nicholas Taliaferro in first with a one shot lead

The State Open of Virginia is a 54 hole event over three days and is hosted at Independence Golf Club.

How to Watch State Open of Virginia Championship: Second Round Today:

Match Date: July 16, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WSET - Roanoke-Lynchburg)

Live Stream State Open of Virginia Championship: Second Round on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Nicholas Taliaferro heads into the second round with a one shot lead after shooting a six-under 65 on Friday.

It was one shot better than Mark Lawrence who shot a five-under 66 and two shots better than Chris O'Neill who shot a four-under 65.

It was a great first round of golf and Saturday should be even better as the golfers try and take home the title.

Lawrence was the runner-up last year to Evan Beck. Lawrence shot a composite score of 202, while Beck was just one shot better with a 201.

Lawrence has put himself in position again to get a championship and will be looking to get over the hump this year.

Taliaferro, though, will be looking to fend him off as he tries to follow up his great first round with another great round on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

